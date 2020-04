BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies Secures Approval To Access Second Tranche Of Loan Agreement With EIB

April 23 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* SECURES APPROVAL TO ACCESS €6M SECOND TRANCHE OF LOAN AGREEMENT WITH THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

* THIS TRANCHE WILL BEAR AN ANNUAL INTEREST OF 3% AND A 4% CAPITALIZED INTEREST PAYABLE IN 5 YEARS WITH PRINCIPAL

* OBTAINED CONFIRMATION FROM THE EIB OF ITS CONSENT TO DISBURSE THE SECOND TRANCHE OF THEIR €22.5 MILLION LOAN FOR AN AMOUNT OF €6M WITH REVISED TERMS

* ACCESSING NEXT EUR 6 MILLION OF OUR LOAN AGREEMENT WILL IMPROVE OUR FINANCIAL VISIBILITY AND WILL SUPPORT EXECUTION OF OUR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)