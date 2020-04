BRIEF-Maurel Et Prom FY Net Income Down At 35‍​ Million Dollars

April 1 (Reuters) -

* $231 MILLION CASH BALANCE AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019,AND ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION AVAILABLE VIA UNDRAWN TRANCHE OF SHAREHOLDER LOAN

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE THE PAYMENT A DIVIDEND FOR FY 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ‍​OUR TEAMS ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL AND FOCUSED ON DELIVERING ON OUR COST SAVINGS PLAN TO PRESERVE CASH FLOW GENERATION

* FY REVENUE $‍​ 504 MILLION VERSUS $ 440 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME $ 35‍​ MILLION VERSUS $ 62 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT THIS STAGE AND FOR THE SHORT TERM, M&P DOES NOT FORESEE MAJOR DISRUPTIONS IN THE CONDUCT OF ITS OPERATIONS ARISING FROM THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FOR 2020, M&P IS TARGETING A WORKING INTEREST GROUP PRODUCTION OF 28,000 BOEPD

* FY EBITDA $ ‍286​ MILLION VERSUS $ 245 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW IN FY 2020 UNDER VARIOUS BRENT PRICE ASSUMPTIONS IS AS FOLLOWS: AT $25/BBL: $70 MILLION; AT $30/BBL: $100 MILLION; AT $35/BBL: $125 MILLION

* INTERNAL FORECASTS SHOW CO WILL BE ABLE TO OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ADEQUATE HEADROOM FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF APPROVAL OF THE 2019 ACCOUNTS (31 MARCH 2020

* RETAINS FULL FLEXIBILITY TO PROMPTLY RESTART DEVELOPMENT DRILLING ON EZANGA AS SOON AS CONDITIONS IMPROVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)