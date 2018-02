Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP GROSS REVENUE‍​ 584.20 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 584.28 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.10 RUPEES PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 HAS BEEN DECLARED

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 53.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 52.8 MILLION RUPEES ‍​ Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/kzeQgp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)