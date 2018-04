April 5 (Reuters) - Mauritius Cosmetics Ltd:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 AT 280.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 300.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* GROUP 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 7.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 111.2 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR