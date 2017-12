Dec 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company Ltd:

* FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018, INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED ‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON OR ABOUT 27 MARCH 2018‍​ Source text ID: (bit.ly/2C58D5e) Further company coverage: