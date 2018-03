March 12 (Reuters) - Maven Income And Growth Vct 5 Plc :

* ‍FY ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 3.20P PER SHARE (2016: 2.65P)​

* FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.18P (2016: £0.19P)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)