BRIEF-Maverix Metals Provides Corporate Update

March 24 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* MAVERIX METALS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* MAVERIX METALS INC - MADE DECISION TO WITHDRAW COMPANY’S 2020 ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCE GUIDANCE

* MAVERIX - SITUATION REGARDING COVID-19 IS EVER-CHANGING, CO UNABLE TO DETERMINE IMPACTS IT WILL HAVE ON GLOBAL MINING PRODUCTION LEVELS FOR YEAR

* MAVERIX - NO SPECIFIC ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE BY CO’S OPERATING PARTNERS INDICATING MATERIAL IMPACT ON MINING OPERATIONS ON WHICH CO HOLDS ROYALTY OR STREAM

* MAVERIX METALS INC - REASONABLE TO ANTICIPATE THAT SOME OF MAVERIX’S ASSETS COULD BE IMPACTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: