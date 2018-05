May 15 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* MAVERIX METALS ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* CO INCREASING ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 TO 18,000 - 19,000 OUNCES

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF OVER 4,000 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: