Nov 27 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* MAVERIX METALS ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE AND OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2017

* Q3 REVENUE C$4.6 MILLION

* MAVERIX METALS-‍LOWERING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION FOR 2017 TO $16-$18 MILLION AND 10,000-11,000 OUNCES, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: