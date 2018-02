Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mawson Resources Ltd:

* MAWSON ANNOUNCES C$8.1 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY GOLDCORP INC.

* MAWSON RESOURCES LTD - PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PLACEMENT TO EXPLORE ITS MINERAL PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FINLAND

* MAWSON RESOURCES LTD - PURSUANT TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING, GOLDCORP WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR 18 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF C$0.45 PER UNIT