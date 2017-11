Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mawson Resources Ltd

* Mawson Resources announces C$5.0 million private placement financing

* Mawson Resources Ltd - Announces ‍private placement offering of up to 14.3 million units of company, at a price of C$0.35 per unit​

* Mawson Resources Ltd - ‍Net proceeds received by co from offering will be used for exploration on co’s exploration properties, primarily in Finland​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: