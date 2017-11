Nov 17 (Reuters) - MAX 21 AG:

* 9-MONTH GROUP SALES OF EUR 4.7 MILLION (9-MONTH 2016: EUR 4.6 MILLION), EBITDA EUR -3.1 MILLION​ (9-MONTH 2016: EUR - 4.0 MILLION)

* LIMITING FY SALES FORECAST, NOW EXPECTS SALES MARGIN OF BETWEEN EUR 6 MILLION AND EUR 8 MILLION​

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN NEGATIVE EBITDA​

* ‍TARGET FOR 2018 FOR BOTH CORE HOLDINGS IS BREAKEVEN IN EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)