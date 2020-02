Feb 27 (Reuters) - Max 21 AG:

* 2019 ADJUSTED EBT WILL AMOUNT TO EUR -42 THOUSAND FOR INDIVIDUAL CO MAX 21 AG

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF THE INDIVIDUAL COMPANY MAX 21 AG AT NEGATIVE EUR 2.0 MILLION

* BINECT FY SALES INCREASED BY 13.5% TO OVER EUR 7 MILLION

* BINECT’S FY EBITDA AFTER GROUP ALLOCATION INCREASED BY 31.6% TO EUR 587 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)