BRIEF-Max 21 FY Consolidated Net Loss Of EUR 16.5 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Max 21 AG:

* BOTH SUBSIDIARIES ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES AND EARNINGS ABOVE PLAN IN Q1

* FOR 2018 AIMS TO ACHIEVE GROUP SALES OF AROUND EUR 7 MILLION

* FY EBITDA SLIGHTLY UP TO EUR -4.3 MILLION (2016: EUR -4.2 MILLION)

* BASED ON PURELY ORGANIC GROWTH, A POSITIVE EBITDA IS TO BE ACHIEVED IN THE COURSE OF THE YEAR 2019

* OUTLOOK 2018: PROGRESSIVE REDUCTION IN NEGATIVE EBITDA TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR -2.5 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF EUR -16.5 MILLION (2016: EUR -7.5 MILLION)