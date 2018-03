March 23 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd:

* SAYS ‍​CO ACQUIRED 0.74 PERCENT ADDITIONAL STAKE IN MAX LIFE INSURANCE CO FOR ABOUT 1.53 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS ‍​CO'S STAKE IN MAX LIFE INSURANCE CO INCREASED TO 70.75 PERCENT