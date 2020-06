June 1 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd:

* MAX INDIA - NCLT APPROVED SCHEME INVOLVING MERGER OF HEALTHCARE ASSETS OF CO INTO MAX HEALTHCARE & DEMERGER OF RESIDUAL BUSINESSES OF CO INTO ADVAITA

* MAX INDIA LTD SAYS LISTING OF MAX HEALTHCARE AND NEW ‘MAX INDIA’ SHARES EXPECTED IN AUGUST 2020

* MAX INDIA LTD SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF CO TO GET ONE SHARE OF 10 RUPEES EACH OF ADVAITA FOR EVERY FIVE SHARES OF 2 RUPEES EACH THEY HOLD IN MAX INDIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: