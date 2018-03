March 12 (Reuters) - MAX 21 AG:

* FY PRELIMINARY GROUP EBITDA AMOUNTS TO EUR -3.4 MILLION (2016: EUR -4.2 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES TOTAL EUR 6.6 MILLION (2016: EUR 6.4 MILLION)

* FOR 2018 SEES VISIBLE INCREASE IN STRATEGIC GROUP SALES AND CORRESPONDING IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)