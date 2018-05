BRIEF-Maxar Technologies Reports Qtrly Net Earnings Per Share Of $0.55

May 9 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Ltd:

* MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.47

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q1 WERE $557.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $373.5 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* CO HAD TOTAL FUNDED ORDER BACKLOG OF $3.3 BILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $3.3 BILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2017

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.65 TO $4.85

* SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $300 MILLION TO $400 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $547.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.61, REVENUE VIEW $2.24 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S