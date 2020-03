BRIEF-Maxcyte And Allogene Therapeutics Sign Clinical And Commercial License Agreement To Enable The Advancement Of Allogeneic Car T (Allocar T™) Therapies

March 24 (Reuters) - Allogene Therapeutics Inc:

* MAXCYTE AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS SIGN CLINICAL AND COMMERCIAL LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ENABLE THE ADVANCEMENT OF ALLOGENEIC CAR T (ALLOCAR T™) THERAPIES

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS - AGREEMENT ENABLES ALLOGENE TO UTILIZE MAXCYTE’S EXPERT PLATFORM IN TARGET CANDIDATES

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER TERMS, MAXCYTE TO GET UNDISCLOSED DEVELOPMENT, APPROVAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES IN ADDITION TO OTHER LICENSING FEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: