Oct 3 (Reuters) - MAXFASTIGHETER I SVERIGE AB

* HAS ACQUIRED FOUR PROPERTIES, PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED IN HALLSBERG, KÖPING, LUDVIKA AND SANDVIKEN

* PROPERTY VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 44.75 MILLION AND TOTAL RENTAL VALUE SEK 4 MILLION