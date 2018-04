April 26 (Reuters) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc:

* MAXIM INTEGRATED REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q3 REVENUE $649 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $640.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MILLION

* SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP

* SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: