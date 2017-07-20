FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Maxim Integrated reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 8:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Maxim Integrated reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc

* Maxim Integrated reports results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, increases dividend by 9%

* Q4 revenue $602 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $555 million to $595 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly dividend increased 9% to $0.36 per share

* New share repurchase authorization: $1 billion

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - Company's 90-day backlog at beginning of september 2017 quarter was $389 million

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q1 GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.54

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q1 gross margin between 63% to 66% gaap (65% to 68% excluding special items) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.