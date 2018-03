March 15 (Reuters) - Maxim Power Corp:

* MAXIM POWER CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* MAXIM POWER CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* MAXIM POWER CORP - IN QUARTER, RECORDED NO REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS COMPARED TO $2.8 MILLION

* MAXIM POWER CORP - PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED