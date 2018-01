Jan 16 (Reuters) - Maximus Inc:

* MAXIMUS APPOINTS BRUCE L. CASWELL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018, FOLLOWING THE PLANNED RETIREMENT OF RICHARD A. MONTONI AS CEO

* MAXIMUS INC - RICHARD A. MONTONI WILL RETIRE FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018