BRIEF-Maximus Inc Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.89

* MAXIMUS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND RAISES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM BENEFITS IN THE UNITED STATES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* SAYS REPORTS Q1 2018 REVENUE $623.1 MILLION

* SAYS REPORTS Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 3 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30 TO $3.50

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.475 BILLION TO $2.55 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018, REVENUE INCREASED 3% TO $623.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $607.6 MILLION REPORTED FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74, REVENUE VIEW $626.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.04, REVENUE VIEW $2.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DUE TO TCJA CO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS TO BENEFIT BY ABOUT $0.35 OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* ‍UPDATED FISCAL 2018 EPS GUIDANCE DUE TO BENEFITS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​