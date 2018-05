May 10 (Reuters) - Maximus Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.4 BILLION TO $2.44 BILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $612.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $616 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30 TO $3.40

* MAXIMUS HAS REVISED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE BECAUSE IT HAS NOT BOOKED SUFFICIENT NEW IN-YEAR AWARDS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.42, REVENUE VIEW $2.49 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S