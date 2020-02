BRIEF-Maxis Bhd Posts Qtrly Net Profit 355 MLNRGT

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 2.59 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.45 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 266 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED A FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE-TIER TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 5.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON PERFORMANCE IS TOO PRELIMINARY TO DETERMINE

* IN ACTIVE ENGAGEMENT WITH MCMC ON 5G CONSORTIUM PROPOSAL, PROCESS IS AT A PRELIMINARY STAGE

* SEES SERVICE REVENUE AND EBITDA INCREASE TO BE FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT IN FY20

* SEES CORE NETWORK CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO BE AROUND 1 BILLION RGT IN FY20