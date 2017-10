Oct 25 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd

* Qtrly profit attributable rgt 554 mln‍​

* Qtrly ‍revenue 2.22 billion rgt​

* Second interim dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share

* Expect service revenue, absolute ebitda and base capital expenditure for FY17 to remain at similar level to FY16

* Year ago qtrly revenue 2.16 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 503 million rgt ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2gAQbau) Further company coverage: