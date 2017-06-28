FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maxis Bhd says received letter from U Mobile terminating NSA
June 28, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Maxis Bhd says received letter from U Mobile terminating NSA

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd:

* On 23 June , co received letter from U Mobile terminating NSA pursuant to termination for convenience option available to U Mobile under NSA

* Refers to announcement regarding network sharing and alliance agreement for Maxis’ 3G radio access network

* Termination of NSA is not expected to have material effect on consolidated financial results of Maxis Berhad for FY ending 2017

* Termination will take place in stages over a period of 18 months with completion on 27 December 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

