April 23 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc:

* MAXLINEAR ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR MAXLINEAR’S PENDING ACQUISITION OF INTEL’S HOME GATEWAY PLATFORM DIVISION

* MAXLINEAR INC - TRANSACTION WITH INTEL'S HOME GATEWAY PLATFORM DIVISION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2020