April 2 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc:

* MAXLINEAR, INC. ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF ITS CFO AND REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018

* REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018

* CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: