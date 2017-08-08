FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MaxLinear Inc Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-MaxLinear Inc Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc

* MaxLinear Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q3 revenue $114 million to $118 million

* Q2 revenue $104.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MaxLinear Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 45% and 61%, respectively

* Q3 revenue view $124.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.