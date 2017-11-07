FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

BRIEF-MaxLinear reports Q3 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc

* MaxLinear Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue $112 million to $116 million

* Q3 revenue $113.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.8 million

* MaxLinear Inc sees ‍q4 gaap and non-gaap gross margin of approximately 47% and 61% to 62%, respectively​

* Q4 revenue view $118.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

