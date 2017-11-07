BRIEF-MaxLinear reports Q3 loss per share $0.14

Nov 7 (Reuters) - MaxLinear Inc
* MaxLinear Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenue $112 million to $116 million
* Q3 revenue $113.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.8 million
* MaxLinear Inc sees q4 gaap and non-gaap gross margin of approximately 47% and 61% to 62%, respectively
* Q4 revenue view $118.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: