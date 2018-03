March 28 (Reuters) - Maxnerva Technology Services Ltd :

* FUNG WAI CHING HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* HUI LAP SHUN JOHN HAS RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

* KAO SHIH-CHUNG APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CHIEN YI-PIN MARK HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN

* ‍KAO CHAO YANG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍CHENG YEE PUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* BAKER SUNG MAHN SAM STEPPED DOWN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO