FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-MaxPoint Interactive Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.55
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:20 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-MaxPoint Interactive Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.55

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - MaxPoint Interactive Inc

* MaxPoint Interactive announces second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.55

* Q2 loss per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $32.8 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $25 million to $28.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $101.5 million to $105.5 million

* MaxPoint Interactive Inc says adjusted EBITDA for Q3 ending September 30, 2017 is expected to be between $1.1 million and $3.1 million

* MaxPoint Interactive Inc says adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $2.5 million and $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.