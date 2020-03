BRIEF-Max's Group Updates On Ops Amid Restrictive Measures To Contain Spread Of Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Max’s Group Inc:

* UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AMID RESTRICTIVE MEASURES TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19

* A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF MGI’S STORES, PARTICULARLY IN MALLS, WILL EITHER BE CLOSED OR WILL HAVE LIMITED OPERATIONS

* IMPORTATION OF MEAT PRODUCTS MIGHT ALSO BE AFFECTED BY CUSTOMS AND PORT RESTRICTIONS

* PLANNED FOR INCREASES IN BUFFER STOCKS, DECENTRALIZATION OF MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES, AND DIVERSIFICATION OF DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS Source text reut.rs/2IQolFi Further company coverage: