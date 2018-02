Feb 12 (Reuters) - Maxsec Group Ltd:

* INTEGRATION ACTIVITY WITH FUTURE FIBRE TECHNOLOGIES HAS COMMENCED‍​

* ‍​CHRIS FERGUS APPOINTED GROUP CEO OF FFT GROUP

* LEIGH DAVIS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CFO FOR FFT GROUP

* MERGED GROUP WILL OPERATE UNDER TWO DIVISIONS - SERVICE DIVISION AND TECHNOLOGY DIVIS1ON

* GEOFF CLEAVES WILL REMAIN CEO OF MSP‍​