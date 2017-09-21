BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies enters into amendment no. 5 to loan and security agreement​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc:

* Maxwell Technologies Inc - ‍ on sept 20, co entered into amendment no. 5 to loan and security agreement, as amended with East West Bank - sec filing​

* Maxwell Technologies-in connection with sale of notes on sept 20, co terminated stock purchase agreement dated april 10, with sdic fund management co​

* Maxwell Technologies Inc - ‍co to expense transaction costs in q3 of fiscal year 2017 which were previously incurred in connection with sdic agreement Source text - bit.ly/2wzERGa Further company coverage: