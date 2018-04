BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies Sees Q1 2018 Revenue About $28 Mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc:

* MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $28 MILLION

* MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECTED Q1 REVENUE SHORTFALL IS DIRECTLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO’S HIGH VOLTAGE CAPACITOR PRODUCT LINE

* MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECTED Q1 REVENUE SHORTFALL IS RELATED TO DELAYS IN PROCESSING OF CHINESE TENDERS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

* MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES-Q1 REVENUE SHORTFALL ATTRIBUTED TO DELAYS IN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BY UTILITIES FROM UNCERTAINTY IN REVISIONS TO TAXES BY TAX REFORM

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $32.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE SHORTFALL CAN BE FURTHER ATTRIBUTED TO POTENTIAL INCREASED TARIFFS ON STEEL ANNOUNCED DURING Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: