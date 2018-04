April 11 (Reuters) - Maya Gold & Silver Inc:

* MAYA GOLD & SILVER ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS INTENDS TO COMPLETE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CAD$25,000,000 THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 7.6 MLN SHARES, AT $3.30/SHARE

* SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION OF ZGOUNDER SILVER MINE