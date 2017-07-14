FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver says 31,942 ounces of silver produced in June 2017 at Zgounder Silver Mine
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 5:52 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver says 31,942 ounces of silver produced in June 2017 at Zgounder Silver Mine

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Maya Gold & Silver Inc:

* Monthly production of 31,942 ounces (993.5 kg) of silver during month of June 2017 at its Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco

* June production affected by suspension of operations for 10 day period during Ramadan religious holiday, by planned mill maintenance

* Decision to commence production at Zgounder Silver Mine was based on a pre-feasibility study

* There is increased uncertainty, economic, technical risks of failure associated with production decision at Zgounder Silver Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

