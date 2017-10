Oct 13 (Reuters) - Maya Gold & Silver Inc:

* ZGOUNDER SILVER MINE PRODUCES 46,331 OUNCES AG DURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2017

* APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK MPOYI MUSAMPA AS ITS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* 4,972 TONS OF DRY MATERIEL WAS PROCESSED IN SEPT FROM ZGOUNDER SILVER MINE IN MOROCCO, UP 18% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS MONTH​