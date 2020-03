BRIEF-Mayfield Childcare Withdraws 2020 Earnings Forecast

March 23 (Reuters) - Mayfield Childcare Ltd:

* CONSIDERS IT APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW ITS CY 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* TO DATE, MAYFIELD HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) PANDEMIC

* DECIDED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF SHAREHOLDER DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED ON 31 JANUARY 2020, FROM 27 MARCH 2020 TO 25 SEPTEMBER 2020

* IF COVID-19 PANDEMIC DURATION IS SHORTER THAN EXPECTED, WILL CONSIDER BRINGING FORWARD PAYMENT OF CY 2019 DIVIDEND

* OCCUPANCY UP 0.5% ON A LIKE-FOR- LIKE BASIS FOR FIRST 12 TWELVE WEEKS OF YEAR, ACROSS CO’S 21 CENTRES

* FOR FIRST 12 TWELVE WEEKS OF YEAR, REVENUE WAS $5.6 MILLION (UP 8.6%), EBIT WAS $0.5 MILLION (UP 11.4%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: