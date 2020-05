May 28 (Reuters) - Mayne Pharma Group Ltd:

* EXECUTES 20 YEAR LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR NOVEL ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE IN AUSTRALIA

* EXPECTED TO BE FILED WITH THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN 2020 WITH POTENTIAL LAUNCH IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR 2021

* ON APPROVAL, PRODUCT IS EXPECTED TO RECEIVE FIVE YEARS OF DATA EXCLUSIVITY FROM TGA

* LICENSE & SUPPLY DEAL WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA TO COMMERCIALISE E4/DRSP