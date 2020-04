April 16 (Reuters) - Mayne Pharma Group Ltd:

* MAYNE PHARMA SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR E4/DRSP TO THE FDA

* NDA TO FDA SEEKS MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR E4/DRSP, A COMBINED ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE INDICATED FOR PREVENTION OF PREGNANCY

* IF APPROVED BY FDA, E4/DRSP IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN US MARKET IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: