June 1 (Reuters) - Biomerica Inc:

* MAYO CLINIC JOINS BIOMERICA’S INFOODS® IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME (“IBS”) DIAGNOSTIC-GUIDED THERAPY CLINICAL TRIAL

* BIOMERICA INC - JAPANESE PATENT OFFICE HAS ISSUED CO'S FIRST JAPANESE PATENT PERTAINING TO CO'S INFOODS FAMILY OF PRODUCTS