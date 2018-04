April 12 (Reuters) - MAZAYA QATAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT :

* SAYS UNIT GRANADA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY INTENDS TO UNDERTAKE A STUDY TO ACQUIRE TORNADO TOWER IN THE WEST BAY

* SAYS EXPECTED COMPLETION TIME FOR THE TRANSACTION IS WITHIN SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2EG6Vqu) Further company coverage: