April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* MAZDA MOTOR IS EXPECTED TO SEE GROUP OPERATING PROFIT FALL ABOUT 20 PERCENT ON THE YEAR IN FISCAL 2018 - NIKKEI

* MAZDA MOTOR’S OPERATING PROFIT IS LIKELY TO REACH AROUND 110 BILLION YEN FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2019 - NIKKEI

* MAZDA MOTOR'S GLOBAL AUTO SALES ARE FORECAST TO HIT 1.65 MILLION UNITS FOR THE CURRENT YEAR - NIKKEI