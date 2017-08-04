BRIEF-Mazda Motor says business and capital alliance with Toyota Motor

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp

* Says co signs a business and capital alliance agreement with Toyota Motor Corp on Aug. 4

* Says through business alliance, co and Toyota Motor will work together on establishment of U.S.-based motor joint venture, development of electric vehicles, advanced safety technology and complementation of products

* Says through capital alliance, Toyota Motor will acquire 31.9 million shares of the co at the price of 50 billion yen and co will acquire 8.3 million shares of the Toyota Motor at the price of 50 billion yen, on Oct. 2

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ntPsTn goo.gl/HWBvRQ goo.gl/3jsmnx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)