BRIEF-Mazda, Toyota Establish Joint-Venture Company

March 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* MAZDA AND TOYOTA ESTABLISH JOINT-VENTURE COMPANY “MAZDA TOYOTA MANUFACTURING, U.S.A., INC.”

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA - TOYOTA & MAZDA ARE INVESTING $1.6 BILLION TOWARDS PROJECT WITH EQUAL FUNDING CONTRIBUTIONS

* ‍TOYOTA SAYS INVESTMENT TO REACH $1.6 BILLION FOR FACILITY THAT WILL EMPLOY UP TO 4,000, OPEN IN 2021​‍​

* TOYOTA SAYS MAZDA MOTOR, CO ESTABLISHED NEW JV THAT WILL PRODUCE VEHICLES IN HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA STARTING IN 2021

* TOYOTA - NEW PLANT TO HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE 150,000 UNITS OF MAZDA’S CROSSOVER MODEL TO BE INTRODUCED TO NORTH AMERICA, 150,000 UNITS OF TOYOTA COROLLA

* TOYOTA - MTMUS TO SOON BEGIN LAND PREPARATION FOR NEW PLANT, AND FULL-SCALE CONSTRUCTION OF PLANT IS EXPECTED TO START IN 2019